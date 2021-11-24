The best early Black Friday AirPods deal we have seen yet is back in stock

Early Black Friday AirPods deals hit Amazon hard at the start of this week, with a $25 discount on the new AirPods 3 that quickly flew off the shelves. However, you'll find that $154.99 sales price back in business today, with $10 off on the page and a further $15 shaved off the final price at checkout.

This is the first significant discount we've seen on the latest generation. Previous early Black Friday AirPods deals were only offering $5 off the redesigned buds, which was understandable considering they're so new to the market. This is certainly a popular offer considering it sold out so quickly the last time it was available, so we'd recommend jumping in as soon as possible here.

While the AirPods Pro are out of stock at Amazon, and the second generation is sitting just a little higher than its $89 record low (currently $109.99), this is the best AirPods deal on the shelves right now. You'll find more information on this offer just below, and plenty more early Black Friday AirPods sales from around the web further down the page.

Apple AirPods 3 | $179.99 Apple AirPods 3 | $179.99 $154.99 at Amazon

Save $25 - This was the first major discount on the AirPods 3 in this year's Black Friday AirPods deals, but it sold out quickly. We're expecting the same $25 discount to appear later on during the sales though, so stay tuned.



