New The Batman trailer debuts at DC FanDome showcasing a gritty Gotham

The Dark Knight has risen! A brand new The Batman trailer dropped at DC FanDome, showcasing the upcoming movie featuring Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader.

Were it not for a few fleeting shots of Pattinson without the Cowl on, you may have mistaken the trailer for the fourth part in Christopher Nolan's Bat-verse. The new footage borrows the same dark tone while showcasing more action than the first trailer for The Batman, which coincidently was released during last year's FanDome.

Zoë Kravitz's Catwoman and an unrecognizable Colin Farrell as Penguin share a healthy amount of screentime with Pattinson, the trailer teasing potential romance between the Bat and the Cat, while Penguin has a distinctly Italien mafioso vibe. There's also the Riddler, whose face remains obscured. Paul Dano plays the character, who's set to leave Gotham in pieces.

"This is a powderkeg and Riddler's the match," says Batman. Get ready for some explosive action. And if you're thinking this all seems a bit Joker-esque, you're not the only one – Joaquin Phoenix's take on the Crown Prince of Crime could have just as easily been behind the madness in Gotham as The Riddler.

We also have our first look at Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, as well as more of Jeffrey Wright's Jim Gordon. Matt Reeves – best known for the recent Planet of the Apes trilogy – directs.

The Batman won't be an origin story, but will instead focus on the titular vigilante's second year of crime fighting. A spinoff series focusing on the Gotham City Police Department is also in the works, with another show focusing on the Penguin reportedly in development, too.

Reeves previously shared a sneak peek at the film to mark Batman Day, with a behind the scenes shot showing the vigilante readying what looks to be his grappling hook. Composer Michael Giacchino also shared a snippet of the score, which is sounding suitably gothic.

The Batman is due for release March 4, 2022. That might seem a way off, but in the meantime, we'll have The Suicide Squad spinoff series Peacemaker to enjoy, which will debut in January 2022.

