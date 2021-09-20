Matt Reeves shares sneak peek of The Batman

The Batman director Matt Reeves has shared a sneak peek of the film to celebrate this year's Batman Day.

"Wow, I have been away so long...! Just popping my head out of the editing room for a moment to say #HappyBatmanDay ! Can't wait to share a lot more with you all four weeks from today at #DCFanDome ! (Sorry about the messy desk #LongHours)" he wrote on Twitter, along with the new picture, which you can see below.

In the image, Batman appears to be readying his most trusty gadget – a grappling hook. Apart from that, not much else can be gleaned from the photo, though it looks as dark and moody as you'd expect.

The film's composer, Michael Giacchino, also shared a clip of the score to Twitter, which is sounding suitably gothic.

In the film, Batman will be played by Robert Pattinson, with Andy Serkis portraying his butler Alfred. Zoë Kravitz will play Catwoman, with Paul Dano as the Riddler, Colin Farrell as the Penguin, and Jeffrey Wright as Jim Gordon.

Plot details for the upcoming film are thin on the ground, though we do know that it's set after Batman's first year as a vigilante in Gotham City, so isn't an origin story. There's a prequel spinoff for HBO Max in the works, which will focus on corruption within the Gotham City Police Department. A Penguin TV show for the streamer is also reportedly in development.

So far, one short teaser has been released for The Batman, though we can expect to see more at next month's DC FanDome event.

The Batman arrives March 4, 2022, and DC FanDome is streaming this October 16.