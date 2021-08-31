New DC Fandome trailer teases The Batman, Black Adam, The Flash, and more

A new DC Fandome trailer teases a fresh look at what the event has in store.

The clip, which you can see below, promises new things to come from major movies like The Batman, Black Adam, and The Flash, as well as The Suicide Squad spinoff Peacemaker, HBO Max series Titans, The CW shows Batwoman and Superman & Lois, upcoming DC video games, and even more besides. Check out the new trailer below.

A new trailer for DC Fandome 2021 has been released. pic.twitter.com/Cpyi4ZBCAfAugust 31, 2021 See more

It also looks like we could be getting more from Shazam! 2, Aquaman 2, and DC League of Super-Pets, with all three films featuring on the event's poster.

DC Fandome is a virtual fan event taking place across one day this October 16, and can be viewed free on the official website. Last year's version saw huge reveals like the first teaser trailer for The Batman, so be sure to tune in this time round.

The next DC project on the release slate is Peacemaker, which is due to debut this January. It will see the return of John Cena as the titular character, and The Suicide Squad director James Gunn promises the spinoff is "even more grounded, more natural and more real" than The Suicide Squad, but is "still within a big science-fiction storyline," and could be back for a second season.

It will be followed by the long-awaited The Batman, after some pandemic-induced delays pushed it to March 4, 2022. The film stars Robert Pattinson as the eponymous caped crusader, as well as Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, Colin Farrell as the Penguin, and Paul Dano as the Riddler.

While you wait for Fandome, check out how to watch DC movies in order to get up to speed on the DCEU.