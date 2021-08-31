Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League and Gotham Knights confirmed for DC Fandome

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League and Gotham Knights will both get new reveals at DC Fandome in October.

In a new trailer, which you can check out below, DC confirmed the lineup for this year's show, which is due to begin on October 16. As well as closer looks at the universe's upcoming films and TV shows, the video confirms that the two videogame titles will also feature.

A new trailer for DC Fandome 2021 has been released. pic.twitter.com/Cpyi4ZBCAfAugust 31, 2021 See more

It's not clear exactly what capacity the games will be featured in, but we could be in line for a new trailer for both projects. The Fandome trailer appears to feature brief clips from pre-existing footage of both games, and the event's poster features new art for Suicide Squad's Harley Quinn and Gotham Knights' Batgirl, but we'll have to wait until October 16 to get a closer look.

Both titles are set to launch for PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PS4, and PS5. Gotham Knights was delayed from a 2021 launch, and is now set to arrive next year. Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is currently set for a 2022 release, and while there's no firm release date just yet, DC Fandome seems like a good opportunity to lock in a launch date.

DC's event is scheduled to take place in about six weeks' time. You'll be able to catch it in full at DCFandome.com, and it'll also be streaming via Twitch, YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter, starting 10:00 PT/13:00 ET/18:00 GMT.

