James Gunn teases "quieter" Peacemaker HBO Max series following The Suicide Squad

James Gunn has revealed more details about The Suicide Squad spinoff Peacemaker.

"There are a lot of similarities to The Suicide Squad in that it's no holds barred, but there are also a lot of things that are very different, in that it's quieter in some ways," the director told The Hollywood Reporter.

"It's very specifically about a different group of people, so it's a little bit more about society. One of the leads is Peacemaker and one of the leads is Danielle Brooks, who plays Leota Adebayo. And she has a very different political view of the world than Peacemaker does. So it's just a little bit about what's going on in the world, but also being a TV show, you really do have more time to delve much deeper into these characters and much more deeply into the drama and comedy of them."

He continued: "So it has a lot of similarities, but it's even more grounded, more natural and more real. But it's still within a big science-fiction storyline that lasts for one season. The main storyline lasts for that season, so that doesn't mean there's only one season of Peacemaker." Gunn also indicated that the series "ends up being connected to other DC properties," though which exactly remains to be seen.

Peacemaker made his DCEU debut in The Suicide Squad, played by John Cena. The character, as the name suggests, is dedicated to peace – but he doesn't care who he has to kill to get it.

At the moment, it's unclear whether the project is a sequel or prequel to The Suicide Squad. Gunn has already pointed out on Twitter that "'Exploring the origins' does not necessarily mean prequel," so anything goes so far.

