The Batman director confirms hidden Riddler detail that was missed by (almost) everyone

The Batman director Matt Reeves has confirmed an incredible Easter egg that partially spoils one of the movie’s mysteries.

Now that The Batman is on HBO Max, it’s allowed fans to pore over every frame in the hopes of discovering the movie’s hidden secrets. One eagle-eyed fan has just done that.

At 31:55, you can see Paul Dano’s Riddler overlooking the Iceberg Lounge in his dingy hideout. That’s something that isn’t revealed until well over 90 minutes later as Robert Pattinson’s Batman inadvertently brings Carmine Falcone (AKA Rataalada) "into the light" outside Penguin’s club to allow Riddler to assassinate him.

In response, Reeves said on Twitter: "Indeed, I can confirm. 100%." See it for yourself here.

That’s not the only hidden detail revolving around a villain in The Batman. One deleted scene, starring Barry Keoghan’s Joker, involves an interrogation between the Clown Prince of Crime and Robert Pattinson’s Caped Crusader.

What you may have missed, however, is the sudden absence of a paper clip when Batman hands Joker a file on Gotham’s serial killer. Fans immediately rushed to speculate that this could be how Joker gets loose from Arkham in a potential sequel to The Batman, which has grossed over $750m at the box office.

