The Batman deleted scene has a hidden detail that could clue us into the sequel's plot

A tiny detail in The Batman's deleted scene featuring Barry Keoghan's Joker might be the key to the plot of The Batman 2 – or HBO's new Arkham Asylum-focused spin-off series.

The five-minute scene was first revealed via The Batman's Rataalda site, which asks users to solve three riddles. When the answer to the final riddle is unlocked, the deleted scene appears, featuring Robert Pattinson's Batman visiting The Joker in Arkham Asylum.

During their tense conversation, Batman slides a file folder containing information about Paul Dano's Riddler. Joker combs through the folder, turning over pages and photographs, before a frustrated Batman takes it back.

Twitter users were quick to point out a small but important detail hidden within the scene: when Batman first hands over the file, there's a paper clip keeping the papers and photographs together. When he takes it back, the paper clip is gone. Joker took the paper clips.

Joker took the paper clips- pic.twitter.com/RT41gMECx2March 25, 2022 See more

What could this mean? Most likely escape. It's possible that Joker will use the paper clips to pick the lock on his handcuffs in an opportune moment and break out of Arkham Asylum. It's also possible that this will serve as a main plot line in The Batman's planned sequel, or HBO's upcoming GCPD (Gotham City Police Department) spin-off series that recently changed its premise to focus more on the world and characters within Arkham Asylum. The psychiatric prison is known for housing high-profile villains like the Joker, and has spawned several Joker-centered comics, video games, and graphic novels.

Now that the scene has been released, hopefully director Matt Reeves will give us more details in the near future. He previously explained to Total Film why the scene was left on the cutting room floor.

"It was just one of those things where, in the course of the movie, what that scene was doing, other scenes were also doing, and so we didn't need the scene. But as a standalone, that scene is very eerie and creepy and cool," Reeves said.

The Batman is in theaters now. If you're all caught up, check out our ultimate collection of guides to the movie right here: