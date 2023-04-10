Star Wars: The Bad Batch to end after season 3

Clone Force 99 will return for one final mission.

"The story’s not over… The Bad Batch will be back for a third and final season," announced head writer Jennifer Corbett at Star Wars Celebration 2023. Executive producers Brad Rau and Athena Portillo were also present for the panel.

The animated series, created by Dave Filoni, follows a group of elite clones with genetic mutations in the aftermath of the Clone Wars, Order 66, and the rise of the Empire. The first season premiered with a whopping 16 episodes in 2021, with season 2 premiering on January 4, 2023.

The voice cast includes Dee Bradley Baker, Michelle Ang, Ben Diskin, Stephen Stanton, Bob Bergen, Gwendoline Yeo, Rhea Perlman, Daheli Hall, Wanda Sykes, Ben Mendelsohn, and Ernie Hudson.

An exclusive first look at season three was shown during the panel, which features the Emperor (voiced by Ian McDiarmid) meeting Dr. Royce Hemlock, leader of the Empire's cloning project, on Mount Tantiss. "It is imperative that this facility remain secure," Palpatine says.

The Season 2 finale saw Omega captured, but a scene in the trailer sees Omega assure Crosshair that she won't leave him: "I'm not giving up on you. You're my brother." There were also plenty of action sequences and giant monsters to follow.

The Bad Batch season 3 is set to arrive on Disney Plus in 2024.

