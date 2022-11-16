The 65-inch LG C2 OLED TV just dropped to its lowest-ever price ahead of Black Friday

Amazon and Black Friday. You can't have one without the other really. Naturally, the world's biggest retailer is already rolling out numerous OLED TV deals in time for the big event. The latest of which focuses on LG – one of the best brands in the business – and sees it drop the 65-inch LG C2 model to its lowest price ever in both the US and the UK.

In the US, a new discount has reduced the OLED TV to $1,696 (opens in new tab) thanks to a new $100 deduction being applied over the most recent days. In comparison, the TV was priced at $2496.99 in May earlier this year, so you can see how far it's come in that time, shaving off $800. That's a huge saving, one which will be interesting to see if it will be bettered over Black Friday considering this is its lowest price yet.

For those in the UK, the 65-inch C2 has dropped from £2,699 to £1,699 (opens in new tab) (a reduction of 36% and a saving of £1,000). Again, this is the lowest price OLED TV deals have ever offered on this particular model, with the TV offering 4K OLED, 120hz refresh rate, and stunning picture quality that has helped LG earn its high reputation. It's one of the standout products found in today's Black Friday OLED TV deals, and will likely be a highlight throughout the main event.

After all, this is one of the best gaming TVs on the market and if you're after the big-screen treatment there's plenty of value in going big in quality. We're expecting to see plenty of Black Friday LG TVs on the shelves over the next couple of days, but competition is only going to increase as well. It's well worth beating the crowds if the OLED TV deals below look attractive enough for your budget.

Today's best LG OLED TV deals

(opens in new tab) LG C2 OLED TV (65-inch) US| $1,796.99 $1,696.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $100 - This is the lowest-ever price on this LG TV, so it represents great value as part of the early Black Friday sales. In comparison, it was $2496.99 in May so it's dropped quite considerably since then.

(opens in new tab) LG OLED C2 4K TV (65-inch) | £2,699.99 £1,699.00 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £1,000 - This is the cheapest price we've ever seen for this LG model in the UK, reducing it by a whopping 37% and offering up £1,000 in savings. Well worth considering if you want to snap up a TV ahead of Black Friday.

More of today's best LG TV deals

If you're after something slightly cheaper, you'll find plenty of LG displays up for grabs right now. We're rounding up all the latest prices just below.

For more great offers, make sure to check out GamesRadar's Black Friday gaming deals hub for all the latest discounts across Nintendo, Xbox, PlayStation, and more. Alongside this, you can find the best early Black Friday TV deals right now.