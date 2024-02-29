Terminator: Survivors is the extremely descriptive name for the Terminator open-world survival game launching in Early Access this year

The open-world Terminator survival game is called, quite aptly, Terminator: Survivors, and it hits Steam Early Access in October.

First unveiled back in July 2022, Terminator: Survivors finally got its full reveal during today's Nacon Connect event, and well, there still isn't a whole lot to see. The 60-second teaser is the first new footage we've seen since the game's announcement, and there's no gameplay, one robot, and two people who one can only presume are the survivors. I'm basing that on the fact that they're scavenging a ravaged building for supplies while a T-800 tracks them on its radar, but hey, I could be wrong.

Anyway, we don't get to see the aftermath of the situation, but I'm assuming that all depends on you, as the player, and how skilled you are at evading a robot designed explicitly to kill humans. I wish there was some gameplay, or even some new details about the Terminator's powers and the humans' abilities, as I'm curious to see how the survivors have any chance of escaping a T-800 once it has its sights set. I mean, have you seen Terminator 2? No chance.

We also don't know much about the story, other than what we knew when it was first announced: it's an original narrative that builds on the events of the movies. Whether it takes place before, after, or within those events remains a mystery.

Thankfully, we're not terribly far off from being able to play the open-world survival game ourselves, as its Steam Early Access release date is October 24. It'll launch fully on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC at an unspecified date in the future shock. Just future, I mean.

