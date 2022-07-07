Terminator is getting an open-world survival game with an original story

A Terminator survival game is in the works, as Nacon's Milan studio announced during today's Nacon Connect showcase.

The reveal was paired with an extremely brief teaser trailer which – you guessed it – has a Terminator robot in it… and that's about it. This mystery Terminator game doesn't even have a title yet, even. It's currently going by Terminator Survival Project, which seems pretty accurate.

Nacon Milan's only previous game is the generally well-received motorbike sim Rims Racing (opens in new tab), though Nacon in general has many games under its belt. In an announcement post on its website, the studio says its upcoming Terminator game is set in "a post-apocalyptic open world and features an original story that builds on the events of the official films."

"You play as a group of nuclear apocalypse survivors fighting to stay alive in a time period between Judgment Day and the creation of John Connor’s resistance," the summary continues.

(Image credit: Nacon)

That's where the official details end, apart from the above snippet of artwork from Nacon Milan's website, which shows two survivors taking cover in a thoroughly destroyed city as a Terminator stands around menacingly.

This art says the game is "coming soon," but the games industry has never really agreed on what soon means, so we probably shouldn't expect to see it for a while. The description for the trailer notes that it's just a "new big project under development," and with it lacking even an official title, we can safely assume it's far from finished.