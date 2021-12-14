Terminator: Dark Fate - Resistance puts a strategy spin on the franchise in 2022

Terminator: Dark Fate - Defiance is an upcoming strategy-action game that's been unveiled by developer Slitherine.

Earlier today during the Home of Wargamers Live broadcast on December 14, Slitherine and Skydance Media debuted a brand new Terminator game. Unlike Terminator: Resistance though, Terminator: Dark Fate - Defiance puts a real-time strategy spin on humanity's ongoing war against the machines.

Dark Fate - Defiance offers a core single-player campaign mode, which stars the player in the role of a Commander in humanity's Founders faction, taking the fight to the machines under the "Legion" umbrella. A very brief teaser trailer on YouTube shows off the likes of humanity's tanks, foot soldiers, and helicopters going up against the incredibly advanced futuristic machine army.

Elsewhere, there are Skirmish and Multiplayer modes available to compliment the single-player campaign of Dark Fate - Defiance. Publisher Slitherine isn't sharing too many details about either mode right now (we don't know how many players the online multiplayer will support, for example), but we do know that both modes will feature the additional "Resistance" faction.

Right now, that's all the information we have to go on surrounding Terminator: Dark Fate - Defiance. As we mentioned previously, it's definitely taking the video game side of the Terminator franchise in a very different angle, skewing away from the hectic first-person shooter action of 2019's Terminator: Resistance, and straying into strategy territory for the very first time.

For details on what else we can expect when the New Year rolls around, as well as further on down the line, you can head over to our full new games 2022 guide for more.