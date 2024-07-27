Spider-Man's new magic suit revealed, along with his surprising new connection to Doctor Doom

Marvel has revealed new details of writer Joe Kelly and artist Ed McGuiness' upcoming run on Amazing Spider-Man with a story titled 'The 8 Deaths of Spider-Man' in the publisher's Next Big Thing panel at Comic-Con International: San Diego. And oddly enough, the new info actually includes some spoilers for the finale of the current Blood Hunt crossover, so be warned.

Spoilers for Blood Hunt ahead.

As we now know, Blood Hunt will end with Doctor Strange transferring the mantle of Sorcerer Supreme to Doctor Doom, who has long been a contender to the mantle. This will result in the 'One World Under Doom' status quo which Marvel also teased in its Next Big Thing panel.

Part of Doom's responsibilities as Sorcerer Supreme will involve protecting the Earth from magical threats. But Doom has bigger plans, and will enlist Spider-Man to be Earth's magical protector, arming him with a magical suit and, as the title implies, eight "extra lives" that will help him survive the experience.

Here's a look at McGuiness' design for the magical suit, along with the covers of Amazing Spider-Man #61 and #62:

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"The world has changed, Doctor Doom is Sorcerer Supreme, but he has no plans to spend his time like his predecessor… Each year, Doctor Strange would use every ounce of his power and experience to save the world from an evil god and his scions," reads Marvel's official description of 'The 8 Deaths of Spider-Man'. "This year, Doom is delegating this task to…SPIDER-MAN?! The leader of Latveria has given Spider-Man a new, magic powered suit and EIGHT EXTRA LIVES with which to save (!?) the world. True believer, they won’t be enough… "

Kelly and McGuiness will also be joined on their Amazing Spider-Man run by writer Justina Ireland and artist Gleb Melnikov. The arc was announced to run for a total of 10 issues, starting in November, directly following the end of writer Zeb Wells and artist John Romita Jr.'s current run.

