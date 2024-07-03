The new creative team of Amazing Spider-Man is planning his death, 8 times over

The next creative team for Amazing Spider-Man has been announced, and rather than just a sole writer and artist hopping on the ongoing title, a whole team of writers and artists will take over for a 10-issue story starting later this year.

Titled 'The 8 Deaths of Spider-Man,' the story is written by Spidey vet Joe Kelly and up-and-comer Justina Ireland, who is currently shepherding Spider-Man through his own Blood Hunt tie-in comic. On art, Marvel has named Ed McGuiness (who carries over from parts of outgoing writer Zeb Wells' run) and Gleb Melnikov, who has lately been known primarily for his work at DC on Robin and other characters. The publisher also promises the involvement of more creators yet to be named.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"Following Zeb Wells’ landmark run, writer Joe Kelly and Justina Ireland alongside artists Ed McGuinness and Gleb Melnikov bring you a new Spidey epic titled The 8 Deaths Of Spider-Man," reads Marvel's announcement. "Stay tuned in the coming weeks for more information on this 10-issue arc launching this fall! And to discover what comes next for John Romita Jr. and Amazing Spider-Man, KEEP READING, TRUE BELIEVER!"

It's interesting that Marvel is still tying John Romita Jr. to the announcement of the new Spider-Man team, but doesn't mention Zeb Wells. Could this mean Romita is sticking around on Spidey in some capacity?

It also seems like Marvel is signaling that the new Amazing Spider-Man run won't constitute a relaunch, and will continue the title's current numbering, a rarity for Marvel when changing creative teams these days. But there's still time for the publisher to announce a new Amazing Spider-Man #1 with the changeover.

As for current writer Zeb Wells, he and Romita will make their departure some time later this year, with the next era of Amazing Spider-Man set to kick off "this fall."

Stay tuned for more information as it develops.

Comic deals, prizes and latest news Get the best comic news, insights, opinions, analysis and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Check out the best Spider-Man stories of all time.