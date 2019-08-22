Take home a Galaxy Tab S4 for under $500 today

In the market for a new gaming tablet, but don't want to go the Apple route? You can pick up a rather excellent Android tablet right now by way of Amazon thanks to this excellent deal going on right now: Amazon is selling the 64GB 10.5-inch Galaxy Tab S4 with S Pen for just $497 right now. This is $152 off the normal price of $649. That's saving you a whopping 23%, and you get the S Pen with it to draw, create, and let your imagination run wild with. If you opted out of an iPad with an Apple Pencil, this is an excellent alternative.

We called the Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 the "best Android gaming tablet you can get" in our roundup of the best gaming tablets available. Its AMOLED screen is bright and stunning with HDR support, and its quad stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos surround sound make it easy to get immersed in whatever game you're playing.

If you're a fan of fancy screens but want to look at all sizes, so to speak, make sure you check out the best gaming phones for your other mobile option, and the best gaming monitors for your in-situ gaming setups.

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.