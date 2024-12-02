This D&D collection is the perfect way to gets kids into the game at a record-low price

Cyber Monday tabletop gaming deals have been particularly nice this season, and especially when it comes to board game deals. But just because board games have largely had all the fun, that doesn't mean there aren't deals to be found for Dungeons & Dragons. For example, the Young Adventurer's Collection Box Set is at a record-low price that's hard to beat.

This Cyber Monday deal is just $14.94 over on Amazon at the moment. Given that the set of four books typically retails for $34.99, that's a saving of about $20. This is the lowest price I've ever seen on the collection, with previous offers all handing around the $23 mark over the last few months. When it comes to the best Cyber Monday gaming deals, it's hard to beat the bang for the buck as presented here.

Should you buy the The Young Adventurer's Collection Box Set 1?

When people think of D&D, they probably often think of running a campaign or the big imposing rulebooks that are hard for people to engage with initially. It's a classic conundrum: how do you best introduce someone to D&D if they have no familiarity with it whatsoever?

Enter the Young Adventurer's Guides! The four books in this box set – Monsters & Creatures, Warriors & Weapons, Dungeons & Tombs, and Wizards & Spells – are explicitly designed to bring young fans into the fold by introducing various concepts in a straightforward, easy-to-understand way. It's not going to directly teach anyone how to play D&D, but it will introduce them to important aspects of the game that will make learning that much easier. And the good news is: there's a second set if this one lands particularly well!

