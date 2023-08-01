Suits executive producer Gene Klein has weighed on the likelihood of a revival series, following the show's newfound success on Netflix.

Back in June, the first eight seasons of the cancelled legal drama, which ran for nine seasons between 2011 and 2019, was plonked on the online platform in the US – climbing to the top of its TV chart within a few days, and becoming the number one show across all of streaming. As it continues to prove popular, TVLine asked Klein whether a continuation is any closer to fruition.

"I'm not aware of any serious conversations. It's just one of those things where, in this day and age, you wouldn’t be surprised if somebody called you someday. But so far, nothing that I'm aware of,” he replied, noting that he's recently been in contact with Suits' creator and showrunner Aaron Korsh.

Starring the likes of Patrick J. Adams, Gabriel Macht, Gina Torres, Sarah Rafferty, Rick Hoffman, and Meghan Markle, Suits follows Mike Ross, a talented young college dropout embroiled in a drug deal gone bad, as he's hired by Harvey Specter, one of New York's best lawyers.

"It was a complicated dance keeping everybody involved, getting all the actors deals done and keeping them involved through the end of the show," Klein continued. "I'd be surprised if we could thread that needle for a reunion, but I'd also be delighted if that happened because [when] you do a show for that long, everybody becomes such a good friend."

One person fans shouldn't expect to ever reprise her role as Mike's wife Rachel Zane in a potential reboot, however, is Markle, who unofficially quit acting when she got engaged to Prince Harry in 2017. "I would assume that's just not possible," Klein confirmed.

