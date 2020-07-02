Suicide Squad Ayer Cut is real and now the director wants your help to get it released on HBO Max

Suicide Squad director David Ayer has confirmed the ‘Ayer Cut’ – the alternate version of DC’s team-up movie – is real and has asked for fans to help push for its release on HBO Max.

“Cut definitely exists - you’ll need to ask [AT&T] and [HBO Max] to let it see the sunlight,” Ayer said on Twitter in response to a question about whether the Ayer Cut exists and whether we’ll ever get a chance to see it.

As of right now, HBO has no plans to release the director’s take on the Suicide Squad, but this is the first time Ayer has publicly asked for its release.

The Ayer Cut, which includes everything from a deleted Katana possession scene to supposedly “terrifying” Joker scenes with “incredible acting” from Jared Leto, was also meant to have a different final act to the one we ended up getting

Ayer revealed on Twitter that Enchantress’ brother Incubus wasn’t in the original plans during Suicide Squad’s finale, with one of Steppenwolf’s Parademons instead being the Big Bad of choice for the 2016 movie, presumably as a way to tie the movie into Justice League and the DCEU-at-large.

While it remains to be seen whether the Ayer Cut will see the light of day, the success of the Justice League Snyder Cut grassroots movement, which yielded a 2021HBO Max release of Zack Snyder’s pet project, is proof enough that fans now have more of a say than ever.

