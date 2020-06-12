Suicide Squad deleted scene revealed by director David Ayer

Suicide Squad director David Ayer has released a still from the turbulent DC movie that never made it into the finished product, teasing a deleted scene starring one of the Squad members fighting their own.

As revealed on his Instagram Story (via Screen Rant), Ayer posted a black-and-white screengrab showing Katana coming out swinging and attacking the Suicide Squad.

David Ayer comparte esta imagen del #AyerCut donde Katana es poseída por Enchantress y se lanza a atacar al #SuicideSquad. pic.twitter.com/THzAszMj8DJune 11, 2020

Back in May, Ayer provided context to this moment on Twitter. “Enchantress takes her over with a tendril and she attacks the rest of the Squad,” he explained of the deleted Suicide Squad scene which actually made its way into original trailers before being left on the cutting room floor.

Enchantress takes her over with a tendril and she attacks the rest of the Squad https://t.co/a7vt1CPRPVMay 25, 2020

In the wake of the Justice League Snyder Cut official announcement, Ayer has become increasingly vocal about his own version of Suicide Squad. His original call for an Ayer Cut began with nothing but a Joker GIF. The director then followed it up with the declaration that his cut would be “easy to complete” and that we even missed out on “incredible acting” in scenes featuring Jared Leto as Joker.

But maybe we shouldn’t expect a similar Justice League-style revised ending for this particular movement. Speaking on The Vergecast, HBO Max boss Tony Goncalves said, the Snyder Cut doesn’t set a precedent and “that doesn't mean that we will go and invest our dollars in every single fandom that exists.”

Suicide Squad’s immediate future, meanwhile, lies in James Gunn’s quasi-reboot, The Suicide Squad. It’s set for release on August 6, 2021 and features the return of Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn.