HBO Max boss says Justice League Snyder Cut “not a precedent” after fans call for Suicide Squad Ayer Cut

Following the success #ReleaseTheSnyderCut, fans have been calling on Warner Bros. to release David Ayer’s director’s cut of Suicide Squad . Speaking on The Vergecast , however, HBO Max boss Tony Goncalves rubbished fans’ hopes, saying their Justice League plans are “not a precedent” for other fan campaigns.

Following the streaming platforms’ announcement that Zack Snyder will release his cut of the critically-panned Justice League movie next year, Suicide Squad director David Ayer has been calling for the same treatment. Ayer posted on Twitter : “My cut would be easy to complete. It would be incredibly cathartic for me. The film I made has never been seen.”

This frank admission led to fans calling on the studio to #ReleaseTheAyerCut. Yet, they may have to campaign a little harder for anything to come to fruition. "Look, [the Snyder Cut] definitely [is] not a precedent," HBO’s Goncalves said. "There's different types of fandoms. My reference to the fandoms is the fact that we're in a space where consumers are loud. Consumers guide, and we absolutely have to listen as industry. But that doesn't mean that we will go and invest our dollars in every single fandom that exists."

Meanwhile, Ayer has also claimed that Jared Leto was “mistreated” by the film's final edit. Responding to someone on Twitter, the director stated: “No one has seen his performance. It was ripped out of the movie.”

A sequel to Suicide Squad, titled The Suicide Squad , is currently in post-production with Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn helming the movie. The release date is set for 6 August, 2021. That might put a spanner in the works for #ReleaseTheAyerCut.