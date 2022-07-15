Stranger Things star confirms one of season 4’s most moving scenes wasn’t in the script

**Warning: This article contains spoilers for Stranger Things season 4, Volume 2**

Stranger Things season 4 featured a hugely emotional storyline for Will Byers. Away from his usual drama of battling with the Mind Flayer, the latest season explored the teen’s struggle with his personal identity.

This culminates in a moving scene in Volume 2 where his brother Jonathan (Charlie Heaton) reassures him that he’ll always accept him after watching him struggle with his feelings for Mike Wheeler (Finn Wolfhard). Taking place in the kitchen of Surfer Boy Pizza, Jonathan tells him he can speak to him about anything before the pair embrace. But this moment almost didn’t happen.

"This scene was actually not originally written in the script," Schnapp told Variety (opens in new tab). "It was only until after I did the scene of me in the van, where they saw me crying and the protectiveness that you see with Jonathan looking in the rearview mirror. They were like, we need a scene with that. So they wrote it as we were filming."

(Image credit: Netflix)

According to Schnapp, the Duffer Brothers thought it was very important for Will to have the support of his brother. "It’s also very important for people to see that Will is not alone – because all we ever see of him is struggling and feeling depressed and that he can’t be himself," the Will star continued. "Jonathan is talking to him in code – it’s just the perfect way to tell someone like Will that he cares about him and he accepts him no matter what. I think it was really wholesome."

In the same interview, Schnapp confirmed Will has feelings for his best friend Mike – which is something hinted at but not explicitly stated in the Netflix series. He confirmed Stranger Things season 5 will continue to explore Will’s sexuality, as well as the teen’s connection to the Upside Down.

"There are so many different things they have to address," the actor added. "Obviously, we hope for a coming out scene, and I also want to see them address this connection to the Mind Flayer and how that fits into the world."

The Duffer Brothers have confirmed they’ll begin writing Stranger Things season 5 soon. In the meantime, check out our deep dive into the Stranger Things season 4, Volume 2 ending, including who died in Volume 2 and some of the best Easter eggs we spotted.