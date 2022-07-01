Stranger Things season 4, Volume 2 Easter Eggs: the major references and hidden details you missed

Warning: this article contains major spoilers for Stranger Things season 4, Volume 2. Turn back now if you have not seen Eleven's latest adventure into the Upside Down...

It’s nothing new for Stranger Things to feature its fair share of movie and popular culture references. Throughout the Netflix show’s run, there have been lots of nods to its setting from casting to straight-out callbacks to the '70s and '80s. Stranger Things season 4, Volume 2 is no different with lots of sneaky Easter Eggs and references for us to spot.

Stranger Things season 4, Volume 2 Easter eggs and references

'Chapter 8: Papa'

The Demogorgon lab

When Joyce and Hopper find the Demogorgon lab in the Russian war camp, they encounter the monsters trapped in glass tubes. However, eagle-eyed fans will have spotted how similar this looks to a scene from Alien Resurrection. While the sequel is not from the '70s or '80s, this could be a subtle nod from the Duffer brothers to one of the stars of that movie – Winona Ryder. Ryder, of course, plays Joyce in the Netflix show.

Eddie wearing the Halloween mask

After the Hawkins gang makes their plan to take Vecna down, they need to head out to get some weapons supplies. However, Eddie needs a disguise so he’s not recognized as he’s still Hawkins's most wanted man. After asking Max if she has anything he can use, we see him wearing a Michael Myers mask. This isn’t just a reference to the classic horror film Halloween, but also a throwback to one of the first times we saw Max when she was seen sporting it on Halloween in season 2.

Vickie’s Molly Ringwald outfit

When the gang head to Warzone to collect supplies for the upcoming battle against Vecna, Robin’s crush Vickie is hanging out there as well. While this was a devastating moment for Robin as she sees her with her boyfriend, some viewers may have also picked up on the movie reference. Vickie’s hat looks very similar to Molly Ringwald’s in the 1984 movie 16 Candles. In fact, when she’s looking away, she looks almost identical to the iconic '80s actor given her similar hairstyle too.

'Chapter 9: The Piggyback'

Joyce and Hopper’s shirts

When Joyce and Hopper find themselves in Uri’s hideout, they’re in desperate need of some new clothes. But all they can find are Hulk Hogan t-shirts. He was the most prolific wrestler of the '80s and would have been a huge star at the time. It’s a fun nod to see them fighting the Demogorgons in these shirts.

Max’s memory

Part of Max’s plan to avoid Vecna when she goes back under his control is to hide in one of her favorite memories. The one she chooses is the Snowball Dance from season 2 where she dances with Lucas and all of her friends. However, this time around, the darkness keeps creeping in. It seems like there are some clear references to the 1976 movie Carrie, itself based on the Stephen King novel of the same name. This can be seen as the balloons start bursting and blood leaks out of them, as well as the blue school dance aesthetic. Carrie is memorable for its bloody prom scene where the main character gets drenched in it.

Lucas reading The Talisman

While Max is recovering in hospital, Lucas is reading her a section from The Talisman by Stephen King. The section he’s reading is about a character opening his eyes, so could be him trying to tell her to wake up. The 1984 book may also have a deeper relevance to the story as well. The synopsis reads: "Twelve-year-old Jack Sawyer embarks on an epic quest, a walk from the seacoast of New Hampshire to the California coast, to find the talisman that will save his dying mother's life". Could Lucas and his friends need to find something similar in order to try and save Max’s life in season 5? King is also a huge fan of the show, regularly tweeting about how much he enjoys it. In fact, at the end of season 4 part one, he reached out (opens in new tab) to the Duffer brothers to find out why they’d split it into two.

Still reeling from the finale? Check out our Stranger Things season 4, volume 2 ending explained and if you’re desperate for new episodes, we have the lowdown on everything to know about Stranger Things season 5.