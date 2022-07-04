Stranger Things creators say they’ll start writing season 5 very soon

Stranger Things creators Ross and Matt Duffer have revealed when writing on season 5 will begin.

"We're going to take a little vacation in July," Ross said in an interview Collider (opens in new tab). "And then we're going to come back. I know that the writer's room is going to start in that first week of August."

While it’s heartening to hear that Stranger Things season 5 will get rolling pretty shortly, it’s worth noting that season 4’s production took several (COVID-disrupted) years to get going. From pre-production, to trailers in 2020, and then the finished product, the season took about three years to come to streaming. Fingers crossed we don’t have to wait until 2024 (or beyond) to see how things pan out in Hawkins, Indiana.

It’s already been confirmed that the fifth season will be the show’s last, though the Duffers teased the possibility of spin-offs, saying in a statement: "There are still many more exciting stories to tell within the world of Stranger Things: new mysteries, new adventures, new unexpected heroes."

"We do have an outline for season 5 and we pitched it to Netflix and they really responded well to it," Matt Duffer previously told The Wrap (opens in new tab). "I mean, it was hard. It's the end of the story. I saw executives crying who I've never seen cry before and it was wild." So, at least we have some time to prepare ourselves...

