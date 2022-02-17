Stranger Things creators confirm season 5 will be the show's last

The Duffer brothers have announced that Stranger Things season 5 will be the show's last.

The creative duo behind the hit Netflix original stated that, while the show's story arc "proved too large" to end in just four seasons, season five will wrap up any and all loose ends.

Though the original series is coming to a close, the Duffer brothers hinted at the possibility of a spinoff: "There are still many more exciting stories to tell within the world of Stranger Things: new mysteries, new adventures, new unexpected heroes."

Stranger Things season 4 will hit Netflix this spring, with the season divided into two parts. Volume One will release on May 27, with Volume Two coming five weeks later on July 1.

Season three ended on an emotional cliffhanger with Eleven and Will driving far away from Mike and all their friends. Following the tragic death of Hopper, Joyce decides the only way to heal is to pack up and start a new life.

A shocking 2020 teaser trailer revealed that Hopper is alive, but not well. The former police chief is being held captive somewhere in Russia, potentially by the Soviet scientists who wreaked havoc in season 3 by trying to open a new portal to the Upside Down. Fans are hopeful that season 4 will reunite Hopper with Joyce and Eleven and bring the close-knit group back together.

