The Last of Us season 2 episode 4 director compares Josh Peck’s cameo to Drew Barrymore in Scream: "People just wouldn’t see it coming"

The Last of Us season 2 episode 4 director Kate Herron says Josh Peck's surprise cameo – and the fate of his character – was so much fun to film, and it might remind you of another famous cameo.

Warning: Major spoilers for The Last of Us season 2 episode 4 below!

"That was so fun," Herron told Entertainment Weekly. "We had people read [for the part], obviously. Josh's read came in, and Josh is fantastic. We were like, 'We need to get Josh.' But also the idea of it just being Josh... I love the idea we get to Drew Barrymore him in Scream. People just wouldn't see it coming."

Because Scream was advertised with Barrymore as the starring role (because she was the biggest actor on the bill at the time), it came as a total shock to the audience when she gets killed in just the first few minutes of the movie.

Similarly, the first few minutes of The Last of Us episode 4 begin with an unexpected Peck, dressed as a FEDRA soldier, sitting on a truck and making fun of civilians. Isaac (Jeffrey Wright) calls him thoughtless, and gets out of the truck. Shortly after, he throws a bomb into the truck and locks the doors – killing everyone, including Peck.

Though you might know him mainly from Drake & Josh, Peck is pretty good at playing a jerk – dating all the way back to his role as a bully in 2004's Mean Creek. He recently played American physicist Kenneth Bainbridge in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, and, funnily enough, he is currently filming Ice Age 6.

New episodes of The Last of Us season 2 are released weekly on HBO and Max in the US and Sky and NOW in the UK.

Make sure you don't miss an episode with our The Last of Us season 2 release schedule, or read more about the new season in our spoiler-free The Last of Us season 2 review.