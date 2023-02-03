Stranger Things writers debunk Eleven spin-off rumors

Stranger Things' Eleven is not getting her own spin-off, the series' writers have confirmed, despite rumors and reports to the contrary.

"Millie Bobby Brown will be back as Eleven in a new Stranger Things spin-off, which will be entirely separate from that other spin-off," tweeted (opens in new tab) Giant Freakin Robot, linking to a report. "Not true," the Stranger Things writers' account replied (opens in new tab).

There is definitely one Stranger Things spin-off on the way, though, and series creators the Duffer brothers have already said that they're not interested in treading old ground with any of the characters we know and love. "That’s not interesting to me because we’ve done all that," they said last year . "We’ve spent I don’t know how many hours exploring all of that. So it’s very different." They added that the spin-off will be "1000% different" from the original series, with the main link being its "storytelling sensibility" rather than characters.

Work is currently underway on Stranger Things season 5, which will also be the show's last, with the adventures of Eleven, Mike, Will, and the rest of the gang set to wrap up in season 5. The way we watch this last season may change, though, with Netflix cracking down on password sharing – according to the platform's new plans, only those living in an account holder's "primary location" will be able to access the streamer.

While we wait for Stranger Things season 5 to arrive on the streamer, check out our picks of the other best Netflix shows and the best Netflix movies that you can watch right now.