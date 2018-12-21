The Steam winter sale has begun - here are some of the best deals

The 2018 Steam winter sale is here. The sale is live now and runs through Thursday, January 3, 2019, so you've got a couple of weeks to take advantage of the wintry savings. Here are some of the best deals available, from new action games to timeless RPGs:

Best Steam winter sale deals

Those are some of the best and cheapest heavy hitters, but there are also innumerable indie deals to be had. Here are some of the finest (you can find more great indies in our roundup of the year's best indie games ):

Best Steam winter sale indie deals