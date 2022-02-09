Here's where to get Star Wars Valentines Funko POPs in 2022

Where can you get the Star Wars Valentines Funko POPs for 2022? Despite being some of the best Star Wars Valentines presents out there, they're pretty hard to track down at a decent price. That's why we've been busy rounding up this year's options right here.

While previous lines have focused on original trilogy characters like Darth Vader, the new range of Star Wars Valentines Funko POPs is firmly entrenched in The Mandalorian era. That means Grogu (AKA Baby Yoda) is leading the charge while clutching some heart-shaped cookies for $19.99 from Walmart, followed closely by Ahsoka, Jedi Master Luke, and Mando himself.

Unfortunately for us, these Star Wars Valentines Funko POP figures are struggling beneath the fog of the Dark Side... or delayed shipping. Unless you're heading direct to Funko's official website (in which case you're not guaranteed all of them anyway, seeing as the Grogu one is strangely absent), the release dates are vague or the models wind up being drastically overpriced. As an example, that Walmart deal is a good amount more expensive than alternatives such as Pop in a Box where it's $14.95 - but the estimated delivery is a lot sooner.

With that in mind, we've listed all of the current Star Wars Valentines Funko POPs at their lowest prices and quickest delivery below. After a bit of research, it seems like Best Buy and Walmart are the top option thanks to an estimated delivery of February 18. This isn't timely considering the fact that it's a full four days after Valentines itself, but still - that seems like your best option.

Where to buy Star Wars Valentines Funko POPs

Valentines Grogu Funko POP! | $19.99 at Walmart

Aw, he brought you cookies… but it seems like he ate some of them (we can relate). This is probably one of the sweetest Star Wars Valentines Funko POPs on offer, so it's a near-guaranteed success if you're hunting down presents for your Star Wars-loving beau. Be aware that the estimated delivery is February 18, though. Plus, it's rather overpriced - a trade-off for getting it sooner, we suppose.



UK price: £10.99 at Pop in a Box



Valentines Luke and Grogu Funko POP! | $11.99 at Best Buy

This might be our favorite of the bunch - besides including an amusingly unimpressed Luke in a fetching shade of pink, he's clutching Baby Yoda as well as a string of paper-chain hearts. It's lovely. Just bear in mind that the estimated delivery is February 18.



UK price: £10.99 at Pop in a Box



Valentines The Mandalorian Funko POP! | $11.99 at Best Buy

Here's another Star Wars Valentines Funko POP that's too adorable - Mando holding a Valentine's Day card to Grogu. It's sweet and is sure to go down well, even if he looks as if he's waiting to collect someone at the airport.



UK price: £10.99 at Pop in a Box



Valentines Ahsoka Funko POP! | $13.49 at Walmart

Ahsoka has been a big hit after making the jump from animation to live-action, so it makes sense that she's been included in this year's Star Wars Valentines Funko POPs. She's holding a box of chocolates here, which is rather thoughtful of her. However, be advised that you won't get the figure until February 17.



UK price: £10.99 at Pop in a Box



