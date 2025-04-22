I'm obsessed with Disney pins, so these new Star Wars May 4 ones are going straight into my basket

There are a load of new Disney pins for Star Wars Day on May 4, and I think I may have accidentally wished on a cursed monkey paw or something – I'm getting exactly what I wanted, and my bank balance isn't happy..

As a Disney pins fan in the UK, I sometimes feel left out; our Disney Store isn't as flush with them as the US equivalent (which gets weekly drops), making us recreate the sad Pablo Escobar meme. However, the new additions for Star Wars Day this May 4 are a step in the right direction. I managed to see many of these in person a few weeks back when I visited Disney HQ in London to gawk at the merch lineup from a galaxy far, far away, and they stood out from the crowd.

The trouble is, everyone else seems to agree. Many of these pins have already sold out in the UK, which means stock is likely to evaporate across the US as well. A few aren't even listed yet, so keep a weather eye on Disney Store US. I can see the May 4 Mystery Pin collection going down very well thanks to the retro vibe, if and when it heads Stateside, for example.

More pins should be on the way too; I spied some May 4 Vader/Luke pins that have yet to materialize in either the US or UK, so watch out.

R2-D2 and C-3PO 2025 Pin | $17.99 at Disney Store

This is the flagship pin for May 4 2025, and it's already been popular enough with UK fans that stock has practically evaporated. I'd move quicker than Sebulba in a podrace if you fancy adding this to your collection.



Buy it if:

✅ You want a keepsake for SW Day '25

✅ You're going to a SW Day event



Don't buy it if:

❌ You're not keen on merch with dates



UK price:

Out of stock

Star Wars Jedi Lanyard and Pin Set | £28 at Disney Store

I'm keen on festooning your lanyard with enough pins that you jangle whenever you walk into a room (it's what I did to my GamesRadar+ office lanyard), so having some already in place to kick things off is a neat idea.



Buy it if:

✅ You're looking for a new work lanyard

✅ You love the cartoon art style



Don't buy it if:

❌ You don't like the cartoony vibe



US price:

Not yet available

While the UK may have a greater range of May 4 pins right now, the US has gone all in on other May 4 2025 merch. Although the UK has got the retro-style t-shirt (£20 at Disney Store UK) and tote bag (£16 at Disney Store UK), the United States has more than double that amount. Magic Bands, sweaters, and a particularly cool baseball cap for $29.99 at Disney Store US are available to Stateside fans. Of all these, I think the aforementioned cap and the t-shirt are the most tempting propositions.

