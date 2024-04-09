Star Wars Outlaws release date leaks, and you can seemingly play the open-world game 3 days early with the Gold or Ultimate editions

By Iain Harris
published

An official story trailer goes live later today

Star Wars Outlaws
Update: A new trailer has confirmed the Star Wars Outlaws release date! You can read all about it here.

Original story: The Star Wars Outlaws release date has leaked ahead of an official story trailer reveal. 

As Gematsu notes, Ubisoft Japan's YouTube placeholder for the upcoming story trailer revealed that the open-world game will release on August 30, just over four months from now. The YouTube description also revealed that those who buy Star Wars Galaxy's Gold or Ultimate editions get three days of early access alongside a Season Pass and the usual sort of digital goodies you've come to expect. 

At the time of writing, the YouTube description has been tweaked to remove mention of the release date and special edition perks. Regardless, the Star Wars Outlaws trailer will go live at 9am PT / 12pm ET / 5pm BST later today, just hours from now. As to what will actually be revealed, we need only wait and see.

Initially revealed last year, Ubisoft bills this one as the "first ever open-world Star Wars game," which is an exciting pitch by itself. Set between Star Wars flicks The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, you play as Kay Vess as you explore the Outer Rim and clash with organized crime. Every scoundrel needs a crew, though, and you got a good one in adorable sidekick Nix and a robot that's already proved a hit among down-bad fans, to put that mildly. There are plenty more details to come, though it looks like we're getting a gambling mini-game to spend our credits on, as per a high age rating in Korea.

Check out our Star Wars Outlaws trailer countdown explainer to see when the story teaser releases, right down to the second.

