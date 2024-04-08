Star Wars Outlaws trailer countdown – another look at the "first-ever open-world Star Wars game" is nearly here

The Star Wars Outlaws trailer countdown is on, with a glimpse of the upcoming open-world game's story less than 24 hours away.

Ubisoft initially revealed the game last year, promising the "first-ever open-world Star Wars game" set in a galaxy far, far away. While we've seen bits and bobs of Star Wars Outlaws since, we only know the broad strokes of the story. It's set between Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, featuring the scoundrel Kay Vess and their various brushes with organized crime in the Outer Rim. They don't have to go it alone, though, as they have an adorable sidekick called Nix and a robot that everyone is super keen on, to put it mildly.

Thankfully, the wait for more story details is almost over. Ubisoft has recently revealed that we're getting a three-minute trailer all about Star Wars Outlaws' story, and there isn't long to wait. Read on to find out when the Star Wars Outlaws trailer goes live and how you can watch it.

When does the Star Wars Outlaws trailer release?

The Star Wars Outlaws story trailer goes live at 9am PT / 12pm ET / 5pm BST on YouTube, though you can bookmark this page to watch it above when the time comes. Thanks to the YouTube metadata, we know the trailer will last 2 minutes and 46 seconds.

If you're looking for a countdown to the trailer's arrival, you need only look below.

Star Wars Outlaws trailer countdown

Star Wars Outlaws will be released with a high age rating in Korea, partly thanks to the gambling mini-game.