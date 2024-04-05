Star Wars Outlaws gets a 3-minute trailer all about the story in 4 days, way ahead of Ubisoft's big summer showcase

We haven't seen much of Star Wars Outlaws since its big debut last summer, but it looks like we won't have to wait for the 2024 Summer Game Fest schedule for more. Ubisoft has just announced a big story trailer for the upcoming Star Wars game, and it's landing very, very soon.

The Star Wars Outlaws story trailer is set to premiere on Tuesday, April 9 at 9am PT / 12pm ET / 5pm BST on YouTube. (You can also just bookmark this page and check out the embed below when the trailer goes live.) There are no specific details on the content of the trailer, but we do know thanks to YouTube metadata that it's set to be 2 minutes and 46 seconds long.

This announcement does include a bit of new information in the form of a fresh piece of art including several characters we haven't yet been introduced to. There's a red-skinned Twi'lek man, an unknown human woman firing a blaster, and a human man with a short beard lingering in the background shadows. The person in the middle appears to be Jaylen, the guy who looks a whole lot like Star Wars legend Kyle Katarn.

With all that in mind, it looks like this trailer is set to bring us a pile of new information about the game despite its short length. Ubisoft Forward, the publisher's annual showcase, was just announced for June 10 this year, and that seemed like the most likely venue for our next big blast of Star Wars Outlaws news. That presentation will still likely house some showcase of the new game, but we won't have to spend all the months to come deprived of further information.

Ubisoft has confirmed that Outlaws is set to launch sometime in 2024 across PS5, Xbox Series X and S, and PC.

We'll keep you up-to-date on all the big new games for 2024.