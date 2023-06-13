Star Wars: Outlaws fans think the trailer is hiding a classic hero in plain sight

By Dustin Bailey
published

Star Wars legend Kyle Katarn could return to canon in Outlaws, fans think

Jaylen - or maybe Kyle Katarn - in Star Wars Outlaws
(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Fans are growing increasingly convinced that Star Wars: Outlaws is bringing back arguably the franchise's most iconic gaming protagonist: Kyle Katarn.

In the cinematic reveal trailer for Outlaws, the game's protagonist Kay Vess is approached by a man named Jaylen, who says "Give me a chance. You're going to have to trust me. It'll be dangerous. Risky. But if you pull this off, you'll never look over your shoulder again." Intercut with shots of Kay entering a massive vault, it seems clear that Jaylen is asking her to take part in a heist.

But more important than what Jaylen says is what he looks like. Brown boots, a light tan shirt, a scruffy beard, and a head topped with dark hair going gray around the sides… That's darn near a carbon copy of Kyle Katarn as he looked in Jedi Academy. The one major difference is the cape over his shoulder, but even that looks a whole lot like Kyle's pauldron. The more everybody looks at Jaylen, the more they seem to become convinced that it's Kyle in disguise

See more
See more
See more

Clearly someone on the team at Ubisoft is a Kyle Katarn fan, too. I'm not sure I actually believe that this is Jaylen's true identity, but at this point I desperately want to believe.

See more

Kyle Katarn was created for the 1995 FPS game Dark Forces, which spawned a long-running series that eventually saw the mercenary anti-hero become a Jedi. He became a major part of the core Star Wars canon in books, though all the material he's been in has been relegated to 'Legends' since Disney's buyout of the franchise. While numerous other figures from old Star Wars stories have been slowly reintroduced to modern canon over the years, Kyle is not among them.

That's not to say all elements of the Dark Forces series have been absent in modern canon, however. The Dark Troopers that appeared in Mandalorian season 2 are originally from Dark Forces, and the pistol the titular hero of Andor uses was wielded by Kyle throughout his game series.

A different sort of Star Wars legend is bringing Nix to life in Outlaws.

Dustin Bailey
Dustin Bailey
Staff Writer

Dustin Bailey joined the GamesRadar team as a Staff Writer in May 2022, and is currently based in Missouri. He's been covering games (with occasional dalliances in the worlds of anime and pro wrestling) since 2015, first as a freelancer, then as a news writer at PCGamesN for nearly five years. His love for games was sparked somewhere between Metal Gear Solid 2 and Knights of the Old Republic, and these days you can usually find him splitting his entertainment time between retro gaming, the latest big action-adventure title, or a long haul in American Truck Simulator.