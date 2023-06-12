Star Wars: Outlaws' adorable animal companion is played by the franchise's most prolific voice actor

Star Wars: Outlaws made its debut in a cinematic trailer at the Xbox Games Showcase yesterday, and the adorable animal companion Nix made quite an impression - even more so now that we know the creature is portrayed by a veritable Star Wars legend.

Nix will be played by Dee Bradley Baker, as Ubisoft confirms in a press release. Star Wars superfans will recognize Baker as the voice actor behind the clone troopers in animated series like The Clone Wars and its spin-off, The Bad Batch. Baker voices every single clone trooper in both series, ranging from all the basic grunts to more iconic, defined clones like Rex, Cody, and the various members of Clone Force 99. He voices clones in other pieces of Star Wars media, like Jedi: Fallen Order, as well.

You might be wondering what "played by" means when it comes to a human actor portraying a little alien animal, but this sort of thing is actually Baker's speciality outside of Star Wars. He's done vocalizations for non-speaking animal characters in cartoons for decades, perhaps most notably including Perry the Platypus in Phineas and Ferb. He seems like the perfect choice to add to li'l Nix's personality.

Ubisoft has also confirmed that Outlaws' lead character, Kay Vess, is played by Humberly González, a Venezuelan-born Canadian actor who's appeared in TV shows like Ginny & Georgia. This isn't her first video game role, as she also voiced Mercedes "Jonrón" Martín, a side character in Far Cry 6.

We're going to get our first glimpse of Outlaws gameplay at Ubisoft Forward, but a few details about the game beyond what's in the trailer have already begun to trickle out. We now know it's going to be set between Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, and as the trailer implied, it's going to be an underworld story to make Han Solo proud.

