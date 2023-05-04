Google celebrates Star Wars Day with fun Grogu Easter egg

This Star Wars Day, Grogu has crashed the Google search results. The adorable little green guy can be spotted in the lower right corner of the screen if you search "Grogu" or "Baby Yoda."

Click (or tap) on the Child, and he'll start using the Force to dismantle the page, building a pile of search results. Eagle eyed fans of The Mandalorian – and the Grogu obsessed among you – may have noticed that Baby Yoda was also chilling on Google throughout The Mandalorian season 3's run on Disney Plus.

"Grogu is such a playful character and has amassed a huge following," Lucas Bullen, Google's lead engineer for the Grogu search results project, said (H/T Variety (opens in new tab)). "We wanted to recognize that and let fans interact with Grogu while he is practicing his Force skills on the Search page. We always enjoy adding these sorts of experiences for fans to stumble upon while using Google Search and as a Star Wars fan myself, working on this Easter Egg was a real treat."

Grogu is now formally known as Din Grogu after being officially adopted by Din Djarin in The Mandalorian season 3 finale. He's also technically a knight, after Lizzo bestowed the honor upon him in The Mandalorian season 3, episode 6.

The latest season of Mando ended with Grogu and Mando happily settled together on Nevarro, working for the New Republic. Jon Favreau has confirmed that The Mandalorian season 4 has already been written, and he told us exclusively on the Inside Total Film podcast that he has no ending planned for the show, either. Hopefully, that means we'll be seeing plenty more adventures from our favorite spacefaring father/son duo.

Next up on the Star Wars release slate is Ahsoka, which stars Rosario Dawson as the titular former Jedi, along with Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Hera, Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren, Lars Mikkelsen as Grand Admiral Thrawn, Eman Esfandi as Ezra Bridger, and Ray Stevenson and Ivanna Sakhno as new villains Baylan Skoll and Shin Hati. Hayden Christensen may or may not be returning as Anakin Skywalker, too.

You can get up to speed with our guide on what to watch before Ahsoka, as well as our roundup of all the upcoming Star Wars movies and TV shows.