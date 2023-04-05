Turns out Lizzo manifested her Mandalorian cameo with a Halloween costume from 2021

Lizzo's cameo on The Mandalorian season 3 episode 6 might have seemed a little random – but it was a dream come true for the Grogu-obsessed performer.

Warning: spoilers for The Mandalorian season 3 episode 6 ahead!

In episode 6, we meet the rulers of the planet Plazir-15: Captain Bombardier, played by none other than Jack Black, and his wife, The Duchess, played by Lizzo.

A fan responded to Lizzo's cameo by posting a photoset of the singer dressed up as Grogu for Halloween back in 2021, writing, "Lizzo manifested herself [into] Star Wars. We love to see it."

Lizzo manifested herself in Star Wars.

During a 2021 interview with the Elvis Duran Show (opens in new tab), Lizzo showed off her Grogu aka Baby Yoda collection to the hosts. "He's just cute to me, you know what I'm saying? There's something about Baby Yoda! It was the meme where Baby Yoda was changing the music in the car. Somebody made one for 'Good as Hell' so Baby Yoda was sitting in the ship and was [blasting the song] and I just fell in love with his little face."

Two months later, in October of 2021, Lizzo would give a surprise performance dressed as the little green guy complete with white hair and prosthetics.

After the episode aired last night, Lizzo tweeted a photo of her with her aforementioned Baby Yoda collection – which includes plushies, Squishmallows, and figurines of all kinds.

I'm in Star Wars YALL!

The Mandalorian season 3 airs weekly on Disney Plus. Make sure you never miss an episode with our handy guide to The Mandalorian season 3 release schedule.