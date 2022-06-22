We'd have gone nuts for this Star Wars Inquisitor Lightsaber Forge toy as kids

The Obi-Wan series may have wrapped up with its final episode, but that doesn't mean you can't still bring home a little bit of the galaxy far, far away. The latest addition to the best Obi-Wan Kenobi merchandise is a Lightsaber Forge Inquisitor double-bladed electronic toy, and frankly, our child-selves would have gone nuts for it.

Inspired by series villain Reva (the Third Sister), this set - which was revealed by Screen Rant (opens in new tab) - allows you to create four different combinations of the Jedi hunter's lightsaber; you can opt for the traditional double-bladed look, single blades that can be used independently, double-bladed with half the circular guard attached, and double-bladed with the full circle guard. No matter which option you choose, the Lightsaber Forge Inquisitor Masterworks toy features sounds pulled straight from Star Wars and light effects powered by AAA batteries. As we mentioned in our guide to whether you should buy Lightsaber Forge, you can also mix and match the pieces with other sets.

This addition to the Star Wars Lightsaber Forge range will hit shelves at some point in Fall 2022, and it'll cost $66.99. You'll be able to pick up the Inquisitor Masterworks toy via major retailers and Hasbro Pulse. You can find the full product info below.

(opens in new tab) Lightsaber Forge Inquisitor Masterworks Double-Bladed Lightsaber | $66.99

Available Fall 2022 - Designed for ages 4 and up, this new addition to the Lightsaber Forge range has "entertainment-inspired design, deco, and sound effects" to go with two hilts, two extendable red blades, two caps (which we assume are used if you want a single-bladed variant), and three clip-on rings for the circle guard.



Delivered as a collection of parts, this Lightsaber Forge Inquisitor toy will allow kids to put it together themselves much like Jedi and Sith do in the movies (only with more screwdrivers and AAA batteries). Having tried this ourselves, it's a weirdly cool feeling to construct these props just like you see Padawans do in episodes of the Clone Wars or Rebels. Being able to mod it with other parts is equally awesome, as it leads to a much more personalised look.

(Image credit: Hasbro)

Don't worry about this one breaking too quickly in the hands of your Younglings, though. Unlike the premium Force FX Inquisitor lightsaber that's up for crowdfunding at Hasbro Pulse, these are specifically designed to be knocked around in play battle.

You'll be able to grab the Lightsaber Forge version of the Inquisitor's blade at some point in Fall, but if you don't want to wait until then or need Star Wars gifts for younger fans ASAP, you can find the latest deals on Lightsaber Forge toys below.

Looking for more Star Wars content? Don't miss these Star Wars board games or the best Lego Star Wars sets. You can also find the best Star Wars action figures with our guide.