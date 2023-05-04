This amazing limited edition Star Wars Jedi: Survivor lightsaber just hit shelves

If you can move quicker than the Millennium Falcon making the Kessel run, you may just be able to get your hands on an incredibly limited Star Wars Jedi: Survivor lightsaber replica.

Currently available at ShopDisney UK (opens in new tab) (it should be available in the US shortly), this real-life version of Cal Kestis' Star Wars Jedi: Survivor lightsaber is a detailed prop that can be fitted with twin saber blades (sold separately, unfortunately) and actually comes apart in the middle so that you can dual-wield the weapon from a more civilized age. As players can choose the lightsaber's blade color in the video game, you can do the same here too - in a first for replicas like this, you can swap the blade from blue to green, purple, white, red, yellow, and more.

This replica also comes in its own special padded wooden box featuring in-universe Jedi text and iconography too… which isn't surprising when you consider that only 7,500 have been made. That puts the £360 price tag into context as well.

As only 7,500 of these models have been made, this replica isn't likely to stay in stock for long. If you want it, you'll need to move fast.

"We know our fans enjoy our unique Limited Edition Legacy Lightsaber Hilts and we hope they will love the new Cal Kestis Modified Hilt," said senior manager for brand merchandise John Cody Hampton via the official reveal (opens in new tab). "This Limited Edition Lightsaber is limited to 7,500 pieces, includes an individually numbered certificate, comes packaged in a wooden box featuring artwork inspired by the game and features an iconic Cal Kestis quote on the box, 'Trust only in the Force.'"

(Image credit: Disney)

Disney often produces special edition lightsabers like this that go up for sale on ShopDisney and in the Disney parks (this time via Dok Ondar's Den of Antiquities in Galaxy's Edge on either coast or in the Stage 1 Company Store at Hollywood Studios in Disney World). They never stay in stock for too long, so it'd be best to move quickly if you want the saber for yourself.

