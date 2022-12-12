Star Wars Jedi: Survivor fan-favourites will return, according to IMDB listing

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will feature fan-favourites Greez and Merrin, according to the game's IMDB page.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor got its first gameplay trailer at The Game Awards 2022. The footage revealed a ton of new lightsaber styles, a glider, and some tidbits of story, cementing the sequel's status as one of next year's most anticipated releases. While there was certainly no shortage of spectacle, the latest trailer did have some notable absences, namely Greez, pilot of the Mantis, and Nightsister Merrin.

As fans will recall, Greez and Merrin were with protagonist Cal Kestis at the end of his last adventure, but they appear to have parted ways in the five years between Fallen Order and its follow-up. Being two of the original games' most popular characters, their absence from Survivor's promotional material has fans worried. But it seems both Greez and Merrin will have a part to play in Cal's adventure.

As spotted by Reddit user MaxNdeepfriedCheese, the Star Wars Jedi: Survivor IMDB page (opens in new tab) currently lists Daniel Roebuck, the voice actor for Greez, and Tina Ivlev, who voices Merrin listed alongside Cameron Monaghan, who plays Cal, suggesting both characters will be returning for the sequel.

It's worth bearing in mind that this isn't official confirmation that Greez and Merrin will be in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, and we'll have to wait for word from EA or developer Respawn before we know for sure. Still, many fans on the Fallen Order subreddit (opens in new tab) are confident we'll see them again. "I'm sure they're in the game," writes one fan. Another says, "I think we'll see them closer to release date," and points to the game's Steam page (opens in new tab), which talks about how far Cal is willing to go to save those closest to him. "As far as we know, when we ended the game, there were 3 living beings and one BD1 that Cal was close to."

Thankfully, we don't have long to wait to find out if Greez and Merrin will be making an appearance, as the new Star Wars Jedi: Survivor gameplay trailer also confirmed the game will launch on March 17, 2023.

