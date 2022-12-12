Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Collector's Edition boasts lightsaber hilt for $300, but no blade

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor's Collector's Edition boasts Cal's in-game lightsaber, but the blade is sold separately.

Last week, EA finally pulled back the curtain on Star Wars Jedi: Survivor's release date, along with a brand new trailer. The developer also revealed the Collector's Edition, seen just below, which retails for a staggering $300 from manufacturer Limited Run Games (opens in new tab).

Arguably the headline feature of the fancy edition is the replica lightsaber hilt, which is the one Star Wars Jedi: Survivor protagonist Cal Kestis carries in-game. However, the actual blade of the lightsaber isn't included in the $300 edition, so you'll have to shell out more to complete the weapon.

Taking a look at the comments section of the Reddit post just above, many are pretty negative. The price tag alone is putting some people off purchasing immediately, and on top of that, players aren't keen on shelling out extra money for the lightsaber blade which, it's worth noting, doesn't have a release date.

We'll have to see just how many units this fancy Collector's Edition ends up shipping next year, when Star Wars Jedi: Survivor ends up launching on March 17 for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S. Fans of the original game from EA are already very divided over Cal's grizzled new look, and some have already started worrying about the lack of two popular original characters from the sequel's latest trailer last week.

There's still no concrete details about Star Wars Jedi: Survivor's mystery new character, which fans were trying to figure out earlier this year when they were first revealed.