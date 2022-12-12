Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Collector's Edition boasts lightsaber hilt for $300, but no blade

By Hirun Cryer
published

You'll have to buy the blade separately

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
(Image credit: EA)

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor's Collector's Edition boasts Cal's in-game lightsaber, but the blade is sold separately.

Last week, EA finally pulled back the curtain on Star Wars Jedi: Survivor's release date, along with a brand new trailer. The developer also revealed the Collector's Edition, seen just below, which retails for a staggering $300 from manufacturer Limited Run Games (opens in new tab).

Arguably the headline feature of the fancy edition is the replica lightsaber hilt, which is the one Star Wars Jedi: Survivor protagonist Cal Kestis carries in-game. However, the actual blade of the lightsaber isn't included in the $300 edition, so you'll have to shell out more to complete the weapon.

Taking a look at the comments section of the Reddit post just above, many are pretty negative. The price tag alone is putting some people off purchasing immediately, and on top of that, players aren't keen on shelling out extra money for the lightsaber blade which, it's worth noting, doesn't have a release date.

We'll have to see just how many units this fancy Collector's Edition ends up shipping next year, when Star Wars Jedi: Survivor ends up launching on March 17 for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S. Fans of the original game from EA are already very divided over Cal's grizzled new look, and some have already started worrying about the lack of two popular original characters from the sequel's latest trailer last week. 

There's still no concrete details about Star Wars Jedi: Survivor's mystery new character, which fans were trying to figure out earlier this year when they were first revealed.

Hirun Cryer
Hirun Cryer

Hirun Cryer is a freelance reporter and writer with Gamesradar+ based out of U.K. After earning a degree in American History specializing in journalism, cinema, literature, and history, he stepped into the games writing world, with a focus on shooters, indie games, and RPGs, and has since been the recipient of the MCV 30 Under 30 award for 2021. In his spare time he freelances with other outlets around the industry, practices Japanese, and enjoys contemporary manga and anime.