Splatoon 3 Nintendo Switch OLED stock now live - where to buy the special edition

Splatoon 3 Nintendo Switch OLED stock is out in the wild, which means anyone waiting for the new release before upgrading should be hitting those virtual aisles. We're seeing some strong availability across both the US and the UK right now, but we wouldn't take that strength for granted. We're still waiting on a few retailers to take their console listings live, but there are plenty of paint-splattered colorways available already.

Considering just how difficult it was to get your hands on a Nintendo Switch OLED back in the early days of the upgrade's life, we wouldn't wait too long to place your order here. The special edition could easily run off the shelves before you know it, and we'll have another stock hunting situation on our hands.

As it stands right now, we'd recommend those in the US head over to Best Buy (opens in new tab) or Walmart (opens in new tab) for a plentiful supply at the time of writing. Meanwhile, UK inklings and octolings can haul over to Amazon (opens in new tab) for speedy shipping.

The Splatoon 3 Nintendo Switch OLED is priced at $359.99 / £319.99, $10 / £10 more expensive than the regular console. If you're after the lowest price possible on this console, we'd recommend checking out the latest Nintendo Switch deals on the everyday colorways, or taking a look at the latest Nintendo Switch OLED stock. The Splatoon 3 special edition does not include the full game.

Where to buy the Splatoon 3 Nintendo Switch OLED

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Where to buy Splatoon 3 Nintendo Switch OLED in the US

(opens in new tab) Splatoon 3 Nintendo Switch OLED | $359.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Best Buy is your go-to for Splatoon 3 Nintendo Switch OLED stock right now. We're seeing the special edition console readily available to add to your cart, with shipping set for six days' time. Of course, that does depend on your local region.



(opens in new tab) Splatoon 3 Nintendo Switch OLED | $359 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

You can also buy the Splatoon 3 Nintendo Switch OLED at Walmart, with free shipping scheduled for next week at the time of writing. This listing is fully sold and shipped by Walmart itself as well.



(opens in new tab) Awaiting Stock - Splatoon 3 Nintendo Switch OLED | $359.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Amazon hasn't yet unleashed its Splatoon 3 Nintendo Switch OLED stock upon the world. We're coming up empty when searching for the special edition in these lofty aisles, but it's worth checking back regularly if you're after that speedy Prime delivery.



(opens in new tab) Awaiting Stock - Splatoon 3 Nintendo Switch OLED | $359.99 at GameStop (opens in new tab)

GameStop is currently out of stock, though we'll be keeping a close eye on that listing page for all you PowerUp Rewards members as well.



Where to buy Splatoon 3 Nintendo Switch OLED in the UK

(opens in new tab) Splatoon 3 Nintendo Switch OLED | £319.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

If you're looking to buy the Splatoon 3 Nintendo Switch OLED in the UK, Amazon is your best bet right now. Not only can members claim speedy Prime shipping here (next day in some regions), but we're seeing this stock holding out a little longer compared to other retailers.



(opens in new tab) Splatoon 3 Nintendo Switch OLED | £319.99 at Nintendo (opens in new tab)

Of course, you can also head to Nintendo itself, going straight to the source for a surefire supply. You can also opt for free Express Delivery, with shipping within 1-2 days, though watch out for that bank holiday when marking your calendar.



(opens in new tab) Awaiting Stock - Splatoon 3 Nintendo Switch OLED | £319 at Currys (opens in new tab)

Currys is all out of Splatoon 3 Nintendo Switch OLED stock at the time of writing, but we're keeping watch to make sure you know exactly when that opportunity to buy next presents itself.



(opens in new tab) Awaiting Stock - Splatoon 3 Nintendo Switch OLED | £319.99 £309.85 at ShopTo (opens in new tab)

Save £10 - We were seeing a £10 discount on the Nintendo Switch OLED Splatoon 3 edition at ShopTo, but this stock quickly hauled off the shelves. We'd recommend keeping a close eye here if you're after the lowest price possible - though be sure to factor shipping costs into your savings.



What comes with the Splatoon 3 Nintendo Switch OLED?

While the special edition Splatoon 3 Nintendo Switch OLED can prep you for the next instalment in the splattered franchise, you will not receive a copy of the game when you pick up the console itself. The full game itself will arrive on September 9 (you can pre-order Splatoon 3 and secure yourself plenty of extra goodies at the same time).

You will, however, receive a new set of special edition Joy-Con, plastered in a blue / purple gradient and a yellow / green gradient, and sporting all the classic icons from the title. The dock also features this patterned design, set against a white chassis and with a bold yellow splat across the corner.

We're also rounding up all the best Nintendo Switch accessories to get you started with your new console, as well as the best Nintendo Switch cases and best Nintendo Switch SD cards in more detail.