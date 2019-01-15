The first Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer is here - watch it now!

We thought it would be a while until we got a good look at Spider-Man: Far From Home, but unbelievably the first Spider-Man: Far From home trailer has landed today, giving us our first look at the Spidey sequel and its villain Mysterio.

You can watch the Spider-Man: Far From home trailer - which debuted on Tom Holland's Instagram live feed - for yourself above, but suffice to say, it's definitely a fan-pleasing teaser full of big action sequences and cameos from other MCU characters.

Then there's the villains! That's right... villains, plural. We obviously get a really good look at main villain Mysterio, played by Jake Gyllenhaal, at the end of the Spider-Man: Far From home trailer, but it's actually being reported that Spider-Man teams up with Mysterio to fight the Elementals (who we also see in the trailer), which seems to be confirmed by Mysterio's line: "You don't want any part of this."

Do Spidey and Mysterio put aside their differences to team-up against a bigger threat - the Elementals - or does Mysterio start out as a good guy until something turns him into a villain?

Another thing worth noting is that the Spider-Man: Far From home trailer doesn't seem to confirm whether Far From Home is set before or after the events of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers 4: Endgame.

If you've seen the Avengers: Infinity War ending then you know that Spider-Man dies thanks to Thanos's Snap, so either the Spider-Man: Far From home trailer just spoiled the Avengers 4 ending and revealed that the Avengers find some way to bring everyone back to life, or... Far From Home is set some time between Spider-Man: Homecoming and Infinity War.

Unsurprisingly, the Spider-Man: Far From home trailer is devoid of anything that would give us an indication about when it's set, including Peter's passport, which seems to be missing the year it was issued! Sly Marvel... sly.

Finally, there's also an international Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer, which includes some different scenes, and a Spider-Man: Far From Home poster released at the same time, which you can check out below:

