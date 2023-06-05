Preston Mutanga, the teen behind a viral fan-made trailer for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, actually animated the LEGO sections of the movie. During the superhero sequel's opening weekend, some eagle-eyed viewers spotted the 14 year old's name in the credits, which prompted them to reach out to the youngster for clarification on Twitter.

"Wait, did you actually animate the Lego world in the movie?" one follower asked, to which Mutanga replied: "(Yes)", alongside a GIF of LEGO Batman saying, "I'm sorry, I literally have no idea what you're talking about."

"BRO I LOVED THE SCENE YOU ANIMATED BTW THAT WAS SO COOL," another gushed, while Mutanga seemingly confirmed his involvement by thanking the fan.

Following on from its 2018 predecessor, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse sees the titular Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) reunite with Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld) and get catapulted into the Multiverse, where he encounters a whole bunch of Spider-People – and different worlds, too. When the gang come up against a new threat, Miles finds himself the target of his fellow webslingers, and is forced to redefine what it means to be a hero in order to save the ones he loves most.

"Everything in this movie, the animation is so wild. It's pushing so many boundaries that at times I'm like, 'what are they doing now?' Like the Lego world was really neat, remember where it jumps into a Lego universe for a little bit?" Jake Johnson, who voices Peter B. Parker previously told Fandango. "And I'm like, 'man, what is happening?' There's too much. You've got to see it, there's too much to pick a favorite."

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is in cinemas now. For even more on the film, check out our spoiler-heavy deep dives on: