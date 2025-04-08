A Minecraft Movie says the film was supposed to feature "hilarious" sequences and a "bunch of crazy booby traps" designed by a popular Minecraft YouTuber
You'll never guess whose Minecraft builds almost appeared in the movie
A Minecraft Movie is packed with lore from the Mojang Studios game, but director Jared Hess says it was supposed to include a few more references that unfortunately had to be cut due to timing issues, including a build from one of the most popular Minecraft YouTubers.
"Yeah, there were a ton of fun sequences we wanted to do," Hess said to TechRadar. "Mumbo Jumbo, who's a Redstone genius, was working on a great scene that we just couldn't do." Mumbo Jumbo is one of the most influential creators in the Minecraft community, best known for his creative builds in the Hermitcraft server.
"We had a sequence that involved a giant Piglin robot, which was a Trojan horse-type thing that worked via Redstone," Hess continued. "It was a really hilarious scene." However, the team was not able to include it due to the design not working in the confines of the movie. "It would've been super fun to have that Mumbo Jumbo-designed sequence, but ultimately it didn't work out. He designed a bunch of crazy booby traps for us as well, but we couldn't make those work," said Hess.
Making sure that the builds included in the movie are possible to make in the Minecraft game was hugely important to the team, so that the movie is as true to the gaming experience as possible. "So, even Steve's Lava Chicken Shack and all of those things, we'd be like 'Gosh, are we sure we can do this? Does it work? Okay, let's go to the game and build it right now. Right, it checks out. It's bulletproof," said Hess.
Despite his build not making the cut, Mumbo himself was still able to appear in the movie, as well as fellow YouTubers DanTDM and Aphma, who are only a few names amongst the extensive list of A Minecraft Movie Easter eggs, references, and cameos. The film, which is fast becoming one of the best video game movies to date, also includes a tribute to the legendary late Minecraft YouTuber TechnoBlade.
A Minecraft Movie is out now. For more on the movie, check out our A Minecraft Movie review, or read our guides on A Minecraft Movie ending explained and A Minecraft Movie’s post-credits scene.
