In the run-up to Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse's release, a 14-year-old fan of the franchise recently took it upon himself to recreate the movie's trailer using only LEGO – and the results are seriously epic. Seems like we're not the only ones who think so either, because ever since the Canada-based teen shared the video, it's been taking the web by storm.

On Twitter, the revamped teaser, which you can watch below, has racked up over 10,000 likes, while the same clip posted on YouTube has 14,000 thumbs up. Heck, even Across the Spider-Verse writer Phil Lord, who co-directed The Lego Movie back in 2014, was blown away by it, tweeting: "My man you have outdone yourself."

Lord's frequent collaborator Christopher Miller, who also penned the script to Across the Spider-Verse along with David Callaham, retweeted the young artist's work.

I recreated the entire second Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse trailer in LEGO! ( 🧵)@philiplord @chrizmillr @LEGO_Group @SpiderVerse #AcrossTheSpiderVerse #Blender pic.twitter.com/IlWfuEpp3QMay 24, 2023 See more

"This is amazing, dude, I can actually imagine your work in a real LEGO movie," one supportive follower commented, while another said: "Bruh how do you achieve THIS kind of lighting?! SICK!"

"You are going places, bro. Making this as a 14 year old says a lot," added a third.

Following on from its 2018 predecessor, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse sees the titular Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) reunite with Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld) and get catapulted into the Multiverse, where he encounters a whole bunch of Spider-People. When the gang come up against a new threat, Miles finds himself the target of his fellow webslingers – and forced to redefine what it means to be a hero in order to save the ones he loves most.

The first reactions are already in, and it seems like we're in for a treat.

The Sony movie swings into cinemas in the UK and US on June 2. For more upcoming movies, check out all of the 2023 movie release dates confirmed so far.

