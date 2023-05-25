The first reactions for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse have landed, and they tease a visually stunning movie. Some of the main talking points so far have been on it having a "darker" tone as well as the tons of Spider-People who cameo.

Check out some of the first reactions to the movie below from the lucky critics and journalists who've been able to watch it already (we're not jealous at all, we promise).

The Hollywood Reporter's Brian Davids says: "#SpiderManAcrossTheSpiderVerse is yet another resounding win for the Lord Miller-produced universe. Hailee Steinfeld really comes into her own as Gwen Stacy, and her scenes with Shea Whigham's Captain Stacy are truly special. It's darker and sadder than I expected, but necessary."

"Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse raised the bar with its unique animation style & way of storytelling," writes critic Tess Smith. "Minds were blown when it was released & fans thought there was no way it could be topped. Think again. #SpiderManAcrossTheSpiderVerse raises its own bar which seemed impossible."

"#SpiderManAcrossTheSpiderVerse lives up to the hype in every conceivable way!" writes Aaron Perine. "Miles Morales absolutely shines in his second Marvel movie adventure. Gwen Stacy takes her place at the head of this table too. Tons of heart on display in every corner of this one."

The Wrap's Drew Taylor writes: "#SpiderManAcrossTheSpiderVerse is a stunning achievement. Yes, it’s visually dazzling, with expansive, expressive new realms (Gwen’s world is my favorite). But the movie’s real superpower is its emotional depth and its beautiful, melancholic tone. I love this movie so, so much."

"OK. #SpiderManAcrossTheSpiderVerse lives one step above masterpiece," raves CinemaBlend's Sean O'Connell. "It's an actual work of art. Every frame deserves to be hung in a museum. The jokes and nods to Spidey lore are perfect. It's OUTSTANDING. The best #SpiderMan movie. Might be my favorite movie ever. Cherish it."

Discussing Film's Andrew J. Salazar tweets: "#AcrossTheSpiderVerse is yet another milestone for animation. Yes it's gorgeous & visually mind-blowing, but this sequel surpasses the first for always putting Miles AND his family front and center. Spider-Gwen also rightfully steps deeper into the spotlight, co-owning the film."

Not everyone was so sold, however. "As much as I wanted to love #SpiderManAcrossTheSpiderVerse, it fails to come close to where the original is for me, mainly due to the fact that it prioritizes fan service over a strong story," This Week Media's Eze Baum tweets. "It truly feels like the first entry in a two-part story and gets predictable as it ends."

The sequel is set a year after the first movie as a certain Gwen Stacy approaches Miles Morales with an unexpected mission – to help her save the Spider-People in every universe from the Spot. The pair are thrown on an multiversal adventure to do this, complete with a whole load of Spider-Man variants (here are all the ones we've spotted so far).

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse arrives in cinemas on June 2, previewing nationwide on June 1. Thanks to some exclusive interviews, we already know some intriguing things about the upcoming movie as well.

Co-director Kemp Powers told Total Film that there are some secret cameos in the movie that not even the cast know about. Meanwhile, speaking to SFX, he also teased that the movie will have a cliffhanger ending, ahead of Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse arriving on March 29, 2024.

