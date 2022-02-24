Spider-Man: No Way Home's home release will include more Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield

Sony has teased more of the upcoming home release of Spider-Man: No Way Home and, yes, we’re getting lots more footage featuring Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield.

While exact details are scarce, Sony’s ‘Special Features Preview’ has rounded up what to expect from release when it hits digital storefronts on March 22 and arrives on 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray from April 12.

For starters, we’re getting "80 minutes of behind the scenes fun." Going by the trailer, that includes everything from Zendaya taking a fall from a cherry picker – probably not fun for her, mind – and actors Jamie Foxx, Alfred Molina, and Willem Dafoe goofing around in their supervillain costumes.

The main event though is "20 minutes" of footage with the so-called ‘Peter 2’ and ‘Peter 3’, played by ex-Spider-Men Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield.

While that’s unlikely to be deleted scenes (you never know), the sizzle reel here teases behind-the-scenes footage between the webhead trio, as well as an interview with Andrew Garfield.

That’s not all. There’s a rundown of Spider-Man: No Way Home Easter eggs, outtakes, and even Kevin Feige talking about the process of bringing Maguire and Garfield onboard. There’s even a little peek into the instantly iconic recreation of that Spider-Man meme. As home releases go, this looks to be a must-buy.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is also coming to streaming "within the next six months" – but on Starz, not Netflix or Disney Plus. Not long to wait now 'til Spidey swings into your living rooms.

