Spider-Man: No Way Home’s first streaming destination (and release window) has been revealed

We now know where (and when) Spider-Man: No Way Home will be available to stream for the first time.

Unfortunately for those worldwide, the first reported confirmation for No Way Home’s streaming plans is localized to the US.

As per Deadline, No Way Home will be available to stream on Starz ‘sometime over the next six months.’ Starz previously struck a deal with Sony that saw the studio’s big releases from 2005 to 2021 end up on the streamer first. No Way Home’s December arrival saw it just sneak in as the last major movie to head straight to that platform.

That’s because, from here on out, Sony’s releases will instead be heading to Netflix for an exclusive 18-month period. 2022’s first wave of Sony blockbusters, including Uncharted and Morbius, will arrive on the streamer after their cinema releases. That could even factor in Sony’s upcoming Spider-Man universe projects, such as the mooted Madame Web movie starring Dakota Johnson.

No word yet on Spider-Man: No Way Home’s general home release or VOD availability, though it’s likely to predate the Starz arrival by a couple of months.

For those outside the US, No Way Home’s streaming options are up in the air. There’s a chance it could hit Netflix in the future, though Far From Home took two years to reach Netflix in the UK. An "unprecedented" Sony/Disney deal, meanwhile, might have laid the groundwork for Spidey’s team-up movie to head to Disney Plus in mid-2023.

