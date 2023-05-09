Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will feature a Lego universe, star Jake Johnson has revealed. Johnson voices Peter B. Parker in the movie, opposite Shameik Moore's Miles Morales, and Hailee Steinfeld's Gwen Stacy.

While talking to Fandango (opens in new tab) about his favorite universe in the upcoming animated sequel, Johnson shared: "Everything in this movie, the animation is so wild. It's pushing so many boundaries that at times I'm like, 'what are they doing now?' Like the Lego world was really neat, remember where it jumps into a Lego universe for a little bit? And I'm like, 'man, what is happening?' There's too much. You've got to see it, there's too much to pick a favorite."

Across the Spider-Verse is set to be a massive, multiversal adventure, with Oscar Isaac, Issa Rae, Brian Tyree Henry, Daniel Kaluuya, Jason Schwartzman, Andy Samberg, and more filling out the stacked cast.

Plus, co-director Kemp Powers teased to Total Film magazine that the film features secret voice cameos even the cast don't know about. "Not even the actors know! Everyone is sworn to secrecy, and they record alone, so most of them are discovering with the public who is in the film they've been making," he revealed. "Their reactions have been pretty hilarious."

Of the multitude of Spider-Men set to appear in the movie, we do know that one of the weirdest ever is set to feature: Spider-Rex.

The film is also set to be the longest major animated film from a Hollywood studio, clocking in at an impressive 2 hours and 16 minutes.

Across the Spider-Verse arrives this June 2. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming major movie release dates to get up to speed on everything else 2023 has in store.